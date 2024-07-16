Shannen Doherty’s former Heathers costar Lisanne Falk is reflecting on being the “last remaining Heather” following the actress’ death.

“I’ve felt quite conflicted about whether I should post anything about Shannen’s passing,” Falk, 59, captioned a photo of her and Doherty in the 1988 comedy via Instagram on Monday, July 15. “TBH, Shannen and I weren’t friends. I hadn’t seen or spoken to her since the cast & crew screening of HEATHERS, the movie that defined us both in a public fashion.”

“I am truly saddened to hear the news,” Falk continued. “And if her portrayal of Heather Duke were to serve as her epitaph, I, for one, as the last remaining Heather would think it more than sufficient. Certainly no one else could have landed the line: ‘Veronica, why are you pulling my d–k?’ like Shannen did,” she added, referring to Doherty’s iconic line to Winona Ryder’s Veronica Sawyer.

Falk went on to remember both Doherty and their late costar, Kim Walker, who died of a brain tumor in 2001. The trio played a trio of popular high school teenagers all named Heather in the movie.

“Apparently my generation has reached that station in life where it’s time we look back in order to try to understand how we got here,” Falk wrote. “Tragically, Heather Chandler [Walker] never had the chance to reflect, and now Heather Duke [Doherty] was interrupted just as she was clearing her throat.”

“If it is Heather McNamara’s [Falk] fate to have the last word for the Heather’s [sic], then let it be this: It’s been an honor to occupy our own little patch of the zeitgeist, together as one, out here on the fringe, where all the cool kids hang, a cult classic,” she added.

“Thank you, Heather. And Heather. ❤️💚💛,” Falk concluded. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Shannen. You always had the balls, didn’t you? For better or worse, no more pulling your d–k.”

As well as Heathers, Doherty was best known for her roles as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Prue Halliwell on Charmed.

The actress was first diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer in 2015. After undergoing treatment, Doherty announced she had gone into remission in 2017. The cancer returned in 2020 and Doherty shared in June 2023 that it had spread to her brain.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty, her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”