Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Insensitive Jokes

Shannon Sharpe kicked off the latest episode of his podcast with a face-to-face apology to Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper, 29, was Sharpe’s guest on the Monday, July 1, episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which began with the former football star, 56, offering a humble penance.

“Meg, before we go any further I want to apologize to you personally,” Sharpe said to Megan. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you.”

During a conversation last November on his “Nightcap” podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe said about Megan, “I’d have her stretched out like a quarter-to-three.”

Sharpe also said he would “do it to her three ways: deep, hard and continuously.” In a separate “Nightcap” episode that same month, Sharpe said Megan was “fatter than a swamp-raised possum.”

With Megan sitting across from him on “Club Shay Shay,” Sharpe said, “I told a joke and I said it in jest. But I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it.”

He continued, “So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say as a man as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

Megan, who was clearly touched by the gesture, held her hands over her heart and said, “I appreciate that. Thank you.”

With the air cleared, Sharpe then sealed the deal by raising a glass of cognac.

“Any time someone comes on the show, we have to toast,” he told Megan. “You’ve been amazing and you have an amazing career going forward.”

The rapper released Megan, her self-titled third studio album, on Friday, June 28, and is currently in the midst of her first-ever headlining arena tour. When asked about this particular moment in her career, the “Savage” rapper acknowledged the support of her dedicated fanbase.

“I feel really appreciative that I have so many Hotties that want to come see me do my thing,” Megan told Sharpe. “I perform my whole body of work on this tour. Just to see how many people want to come out and turn up with me in their cowboy hats and their chaps and their anime clothes, I’m like, ‘Yes, cosplay!’”

She continued, “All my Hotties is fine and we’re still having a blast.”

Megan’s tour wraps up its North American dates on Wednesday, July 3 before heading overseas for dates in the U.K., France and the Netherlands.