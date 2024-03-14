Megan Thee Stallion plans to bring the heat to spring with the first headlining tour of her career.

The three-time Grammy winner, 29, announced on Wednesday, March 13, that she will kick off her Hot Girl Summer Tour in May.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME,” Megan commented in her Instagram post as she posed in a pool wearing a bikini. Calling the tour “the hottest event of the summer,” Megan will perform in 19 American cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and, of course, her hometown of Houston.

“Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY 🔥 I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!,” she added. “I’m so exciteddddd.”

Kerry Washington was among her fans feeling the excitement. “LET’S GOOOOOO,” the Scandal star commented.

The tour will also stop in eight European cities, including London, Paris and Amsterdam.

The “Savage” rapper will announce the dates and venues on Wednesday, March 20. She is already scheduled to perform at three festivals this year: May 24 at Bottlerock Napa Valley in California, May 26 at Boston Calling, and June 16 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

Megan Thee Stallion is riding the success of her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Hiss.” The song reignited her feud with Nicki Minaj, as the track appeared to target Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

In the first verse, she raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan’s Law was enacted by the United States government in the ‘90s and requires law enforcement authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders available to the public. The lyric was quickly interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Petty, 45, who is a registered sex offender. (He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and, in 2021, he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender with the state of California after moving there from New York.)

Minaj quickly snapped back. Shortly after “Hiss” dropped, the “Barbie World” rapper, 41, went on Instagram Live on January 26 to “have a little fun.” She played a snippet of her new single, “Big Foot,” in which she raps, “Bad bitch she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The bitch fell off / I said get up on your good foot.”

The verse appeared to reference Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez, 31, was later found guilty of three felony assault charges stemming from the shooting. In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Minaj also insulted Megan’s rapping skills. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said before imitating Megan’s fast-paced flow.