Megan Thee Stallion s Fire Crotch Line Cut from Mean Girls Release

Diehard Mean Girls fans might notice a difference between the version they caught in theaters earlier this year and the one they can watch many times over on digital release.

The 2024 musical remake originally included a longer version of Megan Thee Stallion’s onscreen TikTok video in which she said, “Y2K fire crotch is back.” On digital, however, that line was cut.

The change appears to stem from Lindsay Lohan’s apparent dislike for the joke. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” a rep for Lohan, 37, told Us Weekly last month after the musical version of the 2004 cult classic hit theaters.

Lohan’s father, Michael, also criticized the line, telling TMZ that he was “pissed” over the “disgusting comment.” He added: “NOBODY can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film. Nor can Megan replace Lindsay in the new Planet Fitness commercial dressed like a stripper in a fitness commercial.”

Megan now ends the Mean Girls clip with the line, “We are going back red.”

Though Lohan was unaware that the line would be in the film’s final cut, she did make a brief cameo in the movie. Angourie Rice, who is also a redhead, played Lohan’s original role of Cady Heron.

The “fire crotch” line was an apparent reference to Paris Hilton’s friend Brandon Davis’ infamous 2006 paparazzi rant in which he used the phrase (along with “stinky” and “orange”) to describe Lohan. Lohan was vocal at the time about her distaste for the term, making it surprising that her friend Tina Fey would include it in the new movie’s script.

The Davis rant set off a years-long feud between Hilton and Lohan that seemed to be going strong as recently as 2019 when Hilton called Lohan “lame and embarrassing” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In 2022, however, Hilton finally cleared the air, saying the two were “all good.”

Lohan herself has kept busy with bigger issues than the “fire crotch” line. The actress made a comeback in 2022 with her leading role in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas. Next month, she’ll appear in the streaming platform’s new rom-com Irish Wish. Lohan currently lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas. The two welcomed a son, Luai, in 2023.

The Mean Girls musical reboot is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.