Lindsay Lohan is not happy about the “fire crotch” reference in the new Mean Girls movie, in which she also made a special cameo appearance.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” Leslie Sloane, a rep for Lohan, 37, told Us Weekly on Monday, January 15, about the line delivered by Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan, 28, is not only featured on the soundtrack for Tina Fey’s remake of the 2004 film in her and Reneé Rapp’s “Not My Fault,” but she also surprised fans with a cameo in the movie. After Regina George (Rapp) has an embarrassing moment while performing at the talent show, Megan is one of the social media commentators showing her support for Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), where she says, “Fire crotch is back.”

Us Weekly reached out to Fey’s team for comment.

The line is seemingly in reference to Brandon Davis calling Lohan a “fire crotch” during a 2006 rant to TMZ, where the oil heir, 45, made several derogatory and sexual remarks about Lohan while out with Paris Hilton. His diss became an infamous pop culture moment.

Lohan also has a small appearance in Mean Girls, which premiered earlier this month, and Fey, 53, revealed she specifically picked the former star to make the iconic cameo.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in,’” Fey told Entertainment Weekly in a Friday, January 12, interview. “I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie. As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

The writer wanted Lohan to fit in the film seamlessly, which is how she ended up being a judge at a mathlete competition.

“I thought, ‘Well, what could she do?’” Fey recalled. “I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect.”

Fans were definitely surprised to see the original Cady Heron in the flick, with Fey explaining, “Just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”