One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten and Hallmark’s Victor Webster have finalized their divorce, which includes a custody arrangement for their pets with late fees.

Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, VanSanten (who is also known for starring on The Boys and FBI) and Webster reached a settlement in mediation and have made a plan for their furry friends.

Webster will have custody of their dog, Nova, but VanSanten will be able to visit with the pooch for extended periods of time. When VanSanten has the dog, she’s required to share updates about Nova’s location. If she takes Nova for longer than three weeks, VanSanten has to pay Webster $10,000 per day that the dog is not returned.

As for the twosome’s cats, Finnegan and Phillippa are in the custody of his brother, Vince.

They also reached a split agreement for their finances, including the sale of their Los Angeles home. VanSanten, however, will pay $25,000 to equalize the split. Neither VanSanten or Webster will receive spousal support.

VanSanten and Webster, who met on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie Love Blossoms in 2017, got engaged in February 2021.

“We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock … He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I didn’t say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him … I forgot to say anything at all … BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!!”

She continued: “I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F—KING LOVE YOU.”

VanSanten and Webster tied the knot that August in the first of three ceremonies. They wed for a second time in Napa, California, that October, and exchanged vows again in her Minnesota hometown.

“When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9,” she told Brides.com in July 2022. “The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.”

In April 2023, Us confirmed that Webster filed for divorce from VanSanten. He listed their date of separation as January 10, 2023, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Months after the initial filing, VanSanten responded with a requested “dissolution” of marriage. She also cited “irreconcilable differences” and agreed with his original date of separation, according to the docs obtained by Us.