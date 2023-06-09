Making progress. Shantel VanSanten and estranged husband Victor Webster are moving forward with their divorce after separating in January.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, has responded on Monday, June 5, to Webster’s initial court filing and requested “dissolution” of marriage. VanSanten cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The FBI actress agreed with the Matchmaker Mysteries star’s original date of separation as January 10, and confirmed that they pair share no children. She noted in her filing that when it comes to spousal support, “The parties are in mediation and any issues regarding spousal support will be determined in mediation.”

VanSanten also requested that the court acknowledge that she and Webster, 50, had yet to decide on how to allocate their shared assets. “The determination and distribution of community and quasi-community property to be determined in mediation,” per the filing.

The Shooter alum’s response was signed on June 1 but wasn’t filed with the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles until Monday.

Webster and VanSanten got engaged in February 2021 after dating four years. The pair, who costarred in Hallmark Channel’s Love Blossoms, tied the knot in August 2021, at Pasadena City Hall in California.

“When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9,” the American Murderer actress told Brides.com in July 2022. “The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.”

The pair went on to have two additional ceremonies in October 2021 — one in Los Angeles and one in Minnesota — to celebrate their union.

The following year, Webster gushed over his wife during a romantic getaway. “You never know what you’ll catch when you cast your net. Think I’ll keep this one. #Azulik,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram in July 2022 alongside a kissing snap of the twosome.

The duo’s marriage, however, came to an end at the beginning of the new year. Us confirmed in April that the Wedding Veil Journey actor had quietly filed for divorce from VanSanten. He listed the date of separation as January 10 and also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the source of the split.