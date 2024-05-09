There are seemingly no hard feelings between Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, despite her recent revelations about their marriage.

In her memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, which hit shelves on Tuesday, May 7, Henderson, 49, wrote, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man,” referring to her relationship with O’Neal, 52.

The former basketball star subsequently weighed in via Instagram. “I understand … I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best … All love, Shaq,” he wrote on Wednesday, May 8, captioning the upload, “Trust me I get it.”

Henderson and O’Neal tied the knot in 2002, separating five years later. Following a brief reconciliation in 2007, Henderson filed for divorce in 2009.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Henderson noted in her memoir that she “was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with” and “was in love with the idea of building a life together.” She added, “I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips gave me a chance to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

The exes share sons Shareef, 24, and Shaqir, 21, as well as daughters Amirah, 22, and Me’arah, 18. They also coparent Henderson’s son Myles from a previous relationship, and O’Neal shares daughter Taahirah, 27, with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Henderson noted that because O’Neal was “trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him” while also “being a husband and a father,” their relationship ultimately fizzled out.

“I enjoyed those sweet early years being a mother and raising my children; my days were always busy with kids and family, and every now and then I got to travel or enjoy a little of the NBA high life,” Henderson wrote. “But invisibly, my marriage was beginning to crumble.”

Related: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and More Former Couples Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

In the wake of Henderson’s revelation, some of the former couple’s kids took to the comments section of O’Neal’s post to share messages of support.

“Love you man! You saved my life,” Shareef wrote, while Shaqir added, “You know i love ya twin.”

O’Neal also received praise from several famous pals, including Kate Beckinsale. “Hey now. We all have a sociopathic ex,” Beckinsale, 50, wrote. “I got you — want me to pull up and snatch a wig or two? I will … love you man.”