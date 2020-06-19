Partying for charity! Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski have joined forces to participate in an event for a good cause: Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach.

Presented by General Insurance, the virtual affair will feature various challenges between the two all-star athletes. Other famous guests including Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and DaBaby are expected to stop by to give musical performances. The charitable party will be hosted by Turner Sports broadcaster Taylor Rooks and comedian JB Smoove.

Both O’Neal, 48, and Gronkowski, 31, coined the event a “party with a purpose to benefit social justice” for a reason. The live-stream event aims to raise money for the NAACP and the Boys & Girls Club. With this in mind, DoorDash pledged to donate meals to people in need through their partnership with Feeding America. DoorDash’s generous contribution is contingent on the number of viewers who tune in — meaning, the more fans who watch, the more donations the food delivery company will make.

“I always say there are two things that truly bring people together, sports and music,” the NBA legend explained. “So I called up my brother Gronk and my partners at The General and together, we created a party with a purpose.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said that he was eager to come on board to have another chance at challenging Shaq after their 2018 dance-off. “The winner of each challenge will earn a donation to their charity,” Gronkowski said. “Team Gronk is representing the NAACP and Team Shaq is representing [the] Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

O’Neal and Gronkowski will go head-to-head in six different challenges: a Lip Sync Battle presented by The General Insurance, a game of HORSE presented by YAPPA, jousting presented by Monster Energy, the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Challenge, the McCormick Grill Mates Steak Challenge and the Rocket Mortgage Sports Showdown.

Though viewers won’t physically be permitted to attend the event, O’Neal and Gronkowski aimed to find a way to still make the live-stream an interactive experience. To make this possible, General Insurance created The General Fan Cam so that fans can show themselves singing and dancing along from home.

“We want everyone involved regardless of where you are located, and now we can,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player said before adding, “Let’s make this a night to remember!”

Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach will stream for free on www.ShaqVsGronk.com and TikTok on Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET.