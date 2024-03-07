Your account
Celebrity News

Sharon Osbourne Calls Anna Wintour a ‘C-Word’ and Drags James Corden on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

By
Celebrity Big Brother U.K. is the gift that keeps on giving, thanks to Sharon Osbourne and her distaste for some Hollywood A-listers.

In a conversation with fellow contestants Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith thataired during the season 23 livestream on Wednesday, March 6, Osbourne dragged late-night TV host James Corden for constantly name-dropping celebrities.

“He does that all the time,” she declared. “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Irish music manager Walsh, 71, agreed with Osbourne, claiming that Corden “always did” that.

“When he got to America, he played the L.A. game really well,” Osbourne continued. Walsh, making kissing sounds, added, “Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah.”

Osbourne then declared that Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, “loves” Corden.

 

“But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a C-word,” Osbourne said, and Walsh agreed once again.

They went on to discuss Ellen DeGeneres, which elicited a barfing noise from Osbourne.

While Goldsmith, 58, didn’t add anything to their conversation, the businessman has been making headlines of his own. The uncle of Princess Kate Middleton was asked about the status of his niece’s health by fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in a separate on-camera conversation.

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it],” Goldsmith responded during the season premiere on Monday, March 4. “There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

Goldsmith did, however, say that Kate was receiving the “best care in the world” as she recovers from her January abdominal surgery.

“All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else,” Goldsmith added, revealing that he had spoken to Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton. “They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”

Goldsmith was announced as a Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant earlier this week. He is the younger brother of Carole.

“I’m Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country, Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect,” he said in a video package played during Monday’s premiere. “The first time I met [Prince] William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal.”

James Corden
Sharon Osbourne
Celebrity Big Brother

