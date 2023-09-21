Sharon Osbourne condemned Russell Brand while recalling two alleged incidents he had with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof’s daughters.

“The only thing I can say about Russell Brand is the two things I don’t like, [which] was when he spoke about Kimberly Stewart about what he had done to [her] in front of [Rod],” Osbourne, 70, explained during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show on Thursday, September 21. “And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof. You just don’t do that to people’s families, when the father is in the room. He’s done it twice now, and that’s the thing that sticks with me.”

The incident between Kimberly, 44, and Brand, 48, that Osbourne seemingly referred to happened at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2006, when Brand jokingly bragged to the crowd about hooking up with Rod’s daughter.

“Here’s to Rod Stewart, who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanizing,” Brand quipped while accepting his award onstage. “But then again, I did have a go on his daughter.”

Related: Everything to Know About Russell Brand’s Sexual Assault Scandal Russell Brand is facing sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse allegations by multiple women. The U.K. newspaper The Times published a bombshell article about the actor and comedian, 48, on Saturday, September 16, in which four women alleged being sexually assaulted by Brand between the years of 2006 and 2013. Ahead of the article’s publication […]

Later on in the ceremony, Rod, 78, appeared onstage and questioned Brand about his comments.

“You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up,” Rod said, to which Brand replied that he “took her out for one evening” and “never touched that girl.”

Rod quickly jumped to Kimberly’s defense. “F–king right, you didn’t. You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak as a father,” Rod said.

Prior to the incident with the Stewarts, Brand was rumored to have dated Geldof’s daughter Peaches in the early 2000s. (Peaches died of a heroin overdose in 2014 at the age of 25.)

Related: Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment in 2017. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was convicted […]

Following his short-lived relationship with Peaches, Brand introduced Geldof, 71, as “Sir Bobby Gandalf” at the NME Hero of the Year Awards in 2006. An unamused Geldof replied, “Russell Brand, what a c–t.”

Osbourne’s critique of Brand comes after the U.K. newspaper The Times published an article in which four women claimed Brand sexually assaulted them between the years of 2006 and 2013.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The day before the article was released, Brand denied the “very serious allegations” against him.

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company [and] one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks,” he wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). “As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question [if] there is another agenda at play?”