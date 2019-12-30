



Some Bumble users had a Basic Instinct that Sharon Stone’s profile was fake, and the actress found her account blocked as a result.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account,” Stone, 61, tweeted on Sunday, December 29. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

She went on: “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

An hour later, Stone shared a screenshot of a message she had received on Bumble. “You’ve been blocked,” the message read. “We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

By Monday, December 30, however, Bumble had restored the New Pope star’s account, saying in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that the company is “so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive.”

Clare O’Connor, editorial director at Bumble, replied to Stone’s tweets, writing, “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

When They See Us creator Ava DuVernay also replied to the Oscar nominee’s Twitter thread, posting a GIF of Meryl Streep giving a standing ovation.

Stone has been married twice — to producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and newspaper editor Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004 — and was previously in relationships with producer William J. MacDonald and assistant director Bob Wagner. She and Bronstein share an adopted son, Roan, 19, and she has two other adopted sons, Laird, 14, and Quinn, 13.

“Every age when you’re a single mom is intriguing,” Stone told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “[It’s] extra intriguing when there’s no dad.”

In a 2015 Closer interview, the Mosaic actress said that single motherhood “creates such an incredible meaning and such a compelling sense of intimacy and understanding.”

She added: “Like every mom, there are just not enough hours in the day, especially when you’re a working mom. I love the Alicia Keys song ‘Superwoman’— that’s kind of my motto. I listen to that and it gets me going. I know we are all kind of doing the same thing.”