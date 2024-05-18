Shaun White is enjoying his retirement by staying busy — and he can’t wait to share all the details.

“Honestly, it’s been such a big change in my life and then not too crazy of a change,” White exclusively told Us Weekly, while promoting CVS’ new snack line Well Market at a tasting event on Broome Street in New York City on Thursday, May 16, 2024. “I always enjoyed my time off the mountain just as much as my time on the mountain and being able to pursue other things in my life and travel for fun, not just for work and just enjoy that sort of moment of retirement.”

White officially retired from snowboarding after the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, because he has kept himself so busy with new ventures, he only considers himself to be “technically” retired.

“I got a bunch of stuff in the works coming up [in] June,” he teased. “We’re actually making a big announcement that I’m really excited about, so stay tuned on that.”

While White’s day-to-day “varies” he shared that he typically still works out every day after many fellow athletes advised him not to give up on fitness.

“When I work out, I’ll admit I only do the exercises I like to do. Now I don’t break myself doing all this other stuff to be ready for competition, but I’m doing that,” he told Us while adding he’s also been “traveling” and creating his own clothing brand, Whitespace. “It’s like outerwear, underlayer boards, goggles, stuff like that. And it’s so fun because I can actually work on different products and still be involved in the sport without being competitive.”

With his new brand, White has helped develop gear for a team of young riders. The three time Olympic gold medalist gushed that he felt like a “proud dad” when he saw the young athletes he had been supporting winning various titles and competitions.

In addition to his various projects, White is also planning on attending the Paris Olympics with girlfriend Nina Dobrev, which kicks off in July.

“She speaks pretty fluent French. She’s going to hate me for saying that, she’s like, ‘It’s not fluent. I dabble,’’” he joked of Dobrev, noting that her mom lives in the South of France. “We’ll definitely be going, hopefully for the Olympics and hanging out. I love the Summer Olympics. No one’s expecting me to do anything.”

Until it’s time to jet off to Paris, White is enjoying his new line of work including his partnership with CVS. Their new Well Market snackline features a variety of treats including popcorn, cookies, trail mix and more.

“Having snacks was just always part of my training, part of my riding everyday life. And it’s funny because there’s only so many snacks you can bring on the mountain that don’t just turn into crumbs after a few runs,” White told Us about his go-to snacks. “So that was always trail mix or bars or something like that. So yeah, there’s these trail mix bites that I love.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell