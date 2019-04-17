It’s been four years since Shawn Mendes found mainstream success as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking 1989 world tour, and now he is paying it forward.

The “In My Blood” singer, 20, paid tribute to the 10-time Grammy winner, 29, by writing an essay about her in Time magazine’s Most Influential People of 2019 issue, which was published on Wednesday, April 17.

“I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as I can remember. But it wasn’t until I met and got to know her that I understood how wonderful a person she truly is,” he wrote.

“Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy,” Mendes continued. “It all comes from her — her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well.”

The former Vine star wrote that during his time as Swift’s tourmate, he “quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her.”

“There’s an overwhelming feeling in the air,” he added. “The feeling of your heart racing in your chest with excitement — so much so that by the time you get to ‘Love Story,’ all you want to do is pick up your phone and text every person you know to say how much you love them. The feeling is so thick, you feel like you could reach out and grab it to keep forever.”

Mendes noted that the “Shake It Off” singer’s ability to appeal to people of all ages makes her “so rare and so special.” He concluded, “If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that.”

The 100 people featured in Time’s annual issue also include Nancy Pelosi, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Oh, Gayle King, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Mahershala Ali and Chrissy Teigen.

With the 1989 and Reputation tours behind her, Swift has shifted her focus to her upcoming seventh album. On Saturday, April 13, she launched a countdown clock on her website and social media accounts, and a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Cats star will drop her first single from the album on April 26.

