Celebs were out and about this week, from Shay Mitchell rocking a striped look to REVOLVE’s pop-up event in NYC, to John Mayer putting on a stellar performance, to Mike Tyson and his wife enjoying a date night in Las Vegas. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— REVOLVE and Shay Mitchell hosted a meet and greet during NY pop-up for the launch of béis.

— Debra Messing wore oversized Peepers Center Stage Readers while out in L.A.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jean Shafiroff were honored at the Dominican Women’s Development Center’s 30th Anniversary Gala in NYC.

— Ashley Tisdale attended Hammitt’s Spooktacular Sale-bration in Manhattan Beach, California.

— Alex Andre, of DJ duo DVBBS and Sarunas Jackson of HBO’s Insecure, kicked back at the launch of the Baxter of California x The Hundreds’ limited-edition line of grooming products and apparel.

— Mike Tyson and his wife, Kiki, attended the I Love The 90’s sold out show at The Paris Theater in Las Vegas where Rob Base, All 4 One and Salt and Pepa took the stage.

— Tyga attended treats! Magazine’s 8th annual Trick or treats! Halloween party at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, the CEO of Absolut Elyx in L.A.

— Gerard Butler struck a pose at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the World Premiere of submarine thriller “Hunter Killer,” where celebrity guests drank Qui tequila cocktails named The Torpedo.

— John Mayer performed at the iHeartRadio Theater in L.A. COMMA which was broadcast LIVE across iHeartMedia’s Hot AC stations and livestream on iHeartRadio’s Official YouTube channel.

— Kristina Schulman dove into an Easy’s burger and Roundtine Milkshake at the opening of Easy’s Diner in L.A.

— The New Era x Post Malone Limited Edition Capsule Collection debuted at Posty Fest in Dallas, Texas.

— Carbon38 celebrated its moto collection with a sunset self-defense class and meditation hosted by Team38 Ambassador Megan Johnson in West Hollywood.

— Erika Jayne dressed as Catwoman to host Freixenet’s Annual Black Magic Halloween Party in Hollywood.

— Fuller House’s Michael Campion teamed up with Allstate to promote safe driving for National Teen Driver Safety Week.

— Will Peltz attended Local Authority’s pop-up celebration for the brands LA Anarchy capsule collection at Maxfield LA that goes through November 19.

— Paris Jackson attended the PIZZA GIRL by Caroline D’Amore tasting dinner party in Bel-Air where guests enjoyed a sampling of the three Pizza Girl sauce variations paired along with D’Amore’s signature D’Amores Pizza garlic knots, bruschetta, meatless chopped salad, penne, spaghetti and meatballs, Core water, and Malibu Rocky Oaks red and white signature wines.

— Paloma Rush released a new pop single “Fool’s Gold” from her EP just in time for Halloween with a Thriller-esque riff.

— Cat McNeil and Jordan Barrett danced at Up&Down in NYC for their Halloween weekend “The Rabbit Hole” party to resemble a psychedelic Alice in Wonderland.

— Cotton Citizen hosted their first-ever in-shop event, THE DENIM SUITE, at the brand’s flagship store on Melrose Place to celebrate their latest denim drop featuring all new silhouettes and washes.

