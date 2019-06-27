Getting by with a little help from her friends. Shayna Taylor jetted off on a girls’ trip to clear her head days after her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest was spotted kissing a mystery woman in France.

“This thing we call LIFE. This tricky tricky thing that we live to the fullest yet battle daily. Sometimes it’s smooth sailing, and sometimes it just hits you hard over and over again,” the model, 27, reflected in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, June 26, alongside a series of photos of herself sitting by a pool.

“That’s when you should choose to take a step back, look around you, and surrender,” Taylor continued. “That’s what I’ve done, booked a trip to Recharge and turn my perspective around. The mind is a crazy and powerful thing.”

The New Mexico native went on to remind her followers to “never be judgmental of someone else” because “you never know how someone’s day, week, month, or last 6 months has been or what they have been through.”

Taylor concluded the heartfelt message: “Be kind, understanding and listen not only to others, but to yourself too.”

The Shayna’s Kitchen chef later took to her Instagram Stories to give a peek into her and her pal’s relaxing vacation that showed them sitting next to a pool, indulging in what appeared to be a foot treatment.

Taylor’s trip comes less than one week after Seacrest was spotted getting cozy with an unidentified woman on a beach in the South of France. Seacrest and the swimsuit-clad lady could be seen locking lips, soaking up the sun and even getting handsy with each other on Thursday, June 20, just four months after the former couple split.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Taylor and the American Idol host, 44, broke up after nearly three years of dating. Prior to his relationship with Taylor, Seacrest had a high-profile relationship with Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough, from whom he split in 2013 after two years together.

