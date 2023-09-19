Sherri Shepherd had a new look as she kicked off season 2 of her talk show Monday after undergoing a breast reduction.

“My entire career, I get so many comments about my body and a lot of y’all kept saying, ‘Sherri, you’re too top heavy.’ And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a boob job everything would be balanced,’” Shepherd, 56, said at the beginning of the show.

“So guess what? I got my boobs done!” the Emmy Award winner revealed. “I had a breast reduction over the summer, and in Season 2, everything is going to be bigger — except these boobs,” Shepherd remarked. “To be clear, I did not get this boob job because of all the comments. I got the boob job because I just wanted to see what it felt like to sleep on my stomach.”

“I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD,” the comedian commented, adding that big chests run in her family and she considered them “her best friends.”

However, she was suffering because of her large breasts.

“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world — but really it was the weight of my boobs,” Shepherd joked. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy, I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful. My back was hurting very badly.”

The TV personality also added that now she felt “lighter” than ever, saying, “I feel better. I’m not gonna say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything. God gave them to me, they served me well but now, as I get older, I can sit up straight.”

Now with her smaller breast size, Shepherd has old bras that no longer fit her. So, she’s decided to give them to someone who says he loves big bras, Drake.

The Toronto rapper is constantly bombarded with bras on stage, and he recently posted a photo of dozens of bras he’s collected from his concerts.

“Drake likes big bras so much, I got a bunch of them he can have, ‘cause I am not using my bras anymore.” Shepherd joked.

Then she went backstage, brought out a wheelbarrow filled with bras, and dumped them on stage.

“Drake can have these bras. He can take all of them,” she continued. “Now can someone make sure Drake gets all of my bras.”

Later in the show, Shepherd explained why her self-titled show was returning while the writers and actors strikes continued.

“This summer you all may have seen your favorite actors and Hollywood stars have been on the picket lines with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes,” she said. “There has been so much confusion about who can work and who can’t work … The Sherri show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”