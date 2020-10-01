Shia LaBeouf is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a man in Los Angeles over the summer.

TMZ reported on Thursday, October 1, that the Holes actor, 34, was charged on counts of battery and petty theft by the L.A. City Attorney following an investigation into an incident that occurred in June. LaBeouf reportedly got physical with a man after engaging in a verbal argument and ended up leaving the scene, taking the man’s hat with him. After police looked into the matter, they said that the Even Stevens alum was the aggressor.

The Transformers actor, who recently starred in the virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, is no stranger to getting into trouble. In June 2014, he was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass after being arrested at New York City’s Studio 54. At the time, he voluntarily sought treatment for alcoholism and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The rest of his charges were dropped.

Three years later, the Disturbia star was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstruction of justice in Savannah, Georgia. Video footage of his arrest showed LaBeouf yelling profanities at the officers on the scene. At the time, he was released on a $7,000 bond and issued a public apology to both his fans and the police in Georgia.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he wrote in a statement shared to Twitter. “I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

LaBeouf continued: “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

Three months after his 2017 arrest, the Disney alum pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct charges and was found guilty of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and told to attend therapy for anger management and substance abuse. LaBeouf used his time in therapy as inspiration for his 2019 film Honey Boy, which he wrote based on his childhood and his strained relationship with his father.

“It was the first time I’d been told I had PSTD,” LaBeouf told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019 of his experience in treatment. “I just thought I was an alcoholic, like, a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that. I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.”

