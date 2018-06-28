Multiple people have been shot at Capital Gazette newspaper’s office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, June 28. CNN reports that there are at least five fatalities and multiple other injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed the active shooter reports on Twitter: “Confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall.”

CNN reports that it is still an active crime scene and one suspect is in custody. The network added that the alleged shooter was not carrying any identification and its unclear if he has a connection to the newspaper.

A Capital Gazette crime reporter named Phil Davis shared eerie tweets from inside the situation.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he wrote. ”Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” he continued, referring clarifying that he is safe, “currently waiting to be interviewed by police” and was “already safe when [he] started tweeting.”

President Donald Trump sent thoughts and prayers to the victims on Twitter: “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

This story is developing.

