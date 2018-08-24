Sia might want to book an appointment with a gastroenterologist. The Grammy nominee admitted in a new interview that she suffered “crazy diarrhea” after meeting Donald Trump.

Sia, 42, recalled in a Rolling Stone profile published on Friday, August 24, that she was introduced to the now-president, 72, backstage after a 2015 taping of Saturday Night Live. She was invited to perform on the NBC variety show, and he hosted the episode.

The “Chandelier” singer told the magazine that Trump shouted, “We’ve got to get a photo!” when she started walking back to her dressing room. He was with his daughter Ivanka Trump, who had a camera at the ready.

Sia shut down the request, replying, “Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans and I don’t want them to think that I support your views.” She said the real estate mogul did not seem angry or hurt by her denial. Instead, he simply replied, “Oh, no problem. Then don’t.”

“It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand,” she recounted. “He respected that. I was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea.”

This is not the first time Sia has publicly confessed her bathroom woes. In December 2017, she arrived late to a performance at Allianz Stadium in Sydney because of the same dilemma.

“I may be five minutes late. We couldn’t catch a plane due to weather, so drove thirteen hours then blew a tire which has given me crazy diarrhea,” she tweeted at the time. “Bear with me guys. I love you.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!