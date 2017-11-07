Cheap thrills, indeed! Sia posted a nude photo of herself on social media after someone tried selling the image online.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free,” the Grammy nominee, 41, tweeted on Monday, November 6, alongside a paparazzi picture of herself standing on a balcony in the nude. “Everyday is Christmas!”

Everyday Is Christmas, of course, is the title of Sia’s upcoming holiday album, though it seems she used the phrase as a double entendre to clap back at the troll for trying to sell her photos.

The image was watermarked “Client Preview” and showed a text message of the seller’s offer: “If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive and [sic] additional 14 images.”

The “Chandelier” singer-songwriter’s bold tweet received plenty of support from fellow celebrities and her fans. “You can Sia ass before you Sia face,” YouTube personality Kingsley tweeted, referring to Sia’s decision to conceal her face using her now-emblematic oversize wigs. Meanwhile, Pentatonix lead singer Scott Hoying simply responded, “ICONIC.”

You can Sia ass before you Sia face. https://t.co/W8n9BEBryd — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) November 7, 2017

ICONIC — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) November 7, 2017

This isn’t the first time a celebrity’s personal photos have been up for sale or leaked online. In 2014, a number of A-listers’ nude pictures appeared on the internet after their Apple and Google accounts were hacked. Jennifer Lawrence, who was one of the many victims, later told Vanity Fair, “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. … It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation.”

