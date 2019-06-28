Hostile work environment. Sienna Miller detailed some of her worst job experiences while talking about the MeToo movement in a new interview.

“I was fortunate that I’ve never – of course, we’ve experienced sexual harassment in our lives because we’re women – but I’ve never, within my industry, had that experience,” she told PorterEdit of her experiences on set for the magazine’s cover story, published on Friday, June 28.

Miller, 37, said she has experienced discrimination, however. “I’ve been screamed at and underpaid and undervalued and treated like s–t, but no one had ever, luckily, propositioned me in that way, or gone there.”

The Alfie star also knows a thing or two about the gender pay gap. Despite the fact that she’s been in the film industry for nearly 20 years, Miller told the magazine that she’s only now being paid top dollar. “I recently got paid a significant amount of money for the first time in my entire life for a film that I did,” she shared. “I finally understood how it must have felt to be a man. Not as much, but I actually got paid [more than ever].”

The Factory Girl vet credits the shift to the changing dynamic in the wake of the MetToo movement. “It felt like a moment, to rise up, for other women,” she said. “I really do feel like this moment is just empowering.”

The British actress, for one, is taking full advantage of it, tackling the role of Roger Ailes’ wife, Beth Ailes, in the new Showtime series, The Loudest Voice, about the life of the Fox New founder.

Roger, who died at the age of 77 in May 2017, resigned as the CEO of the network in July 2016 following a series of sexual harassment allegations.

His successor, Rupert Murdoch, gave a statement at the time of Roger’s departure. “Roger Ailes has made a remarkable contribution to our company and our country. Roger shared my vision of a great and independent television organization and executed it brilliantly over 20 great years. … I am personally committed to ensuring that Fox News remains a distinctive, powerful voice. Our nation needs a robust Fox News to resonate from every corner of the country.”

