Sienna Miller Wore a Gorgeous Gucci Necklace to the LACMA Art and Film Gala





Celebs were out and about this week, from Sienna Miller donning a fine jewelry necklace by Gucci valued at over $500,000 to the LACMA Art and Film Gala, to Glen Powell celebrating his birthday with a tracksuit theme in L.A., to Post Malone celebrating his new Post Malone x Arnette collection at the 2nd annual Posty Fest in Texas. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Sienna Miller wore a necklace from the Gucci’s first high jewelry collection in white gold with opals, colored gemstones and diamonds valued at over $500,000 to the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet.

— Becca Tilley attended the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback tour launch to pay tribute to the brand’s 60-year heritage as a pop-culture icon at The Grove in L.A.

— Glen Powell celebrated his birthday with a tracksuit-themed party in West Hollywood where guests enjoyed Casamigos cocktails and a dance party.

— Tori Spelling attended the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual Party on the Pier at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Proceeds from the event provide unrestricted funding to launch high-priority programs that benefit children being treated at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and around the world.

— 21 Savage surprised fans at Tequila Avión’s elevated booth at ComplexCon.

— Meryl Kern celebrated the grand opening of Liftique’s Newport Beach with Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson. Guests enjoyed champagne and light bites while Kern shared a presentation about Liftique and the variety of treatments they have to offer. Live demonstrations of different services were performed by the team of board certified doctors.

— Whitney Port attended the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco movie screening event in L.A.

— Elizabeth Banks wore a Vex Clothing latex skirt while speaking at the Fast Company Innovative panel in NYC.

— CeeLo Green performed at the Gateway for Cancer Research Cures Gala hosted by global philanthropists Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard J Stephenson at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois, where $4.2 million was raised in support of the non-profit organization’s transformational cancer research.

— Boxer Canelo dined at CUT Las Vegas, a Wolfgang Puck restaurant, with his girlfriend and group of friends and enjoyed champagne, chilled seafood towers, a variety of Wagyu and Kobe steaks and desserts.

— Shawn Mendes rocked Slunks Swimwear in Byron Bay, Australia.

— Post Malone celebrated his highly anticipated Post Malone x Arnette collection at the 2nd annual Posty Fest where festival-goers had the chance to snag limited-edition Post Malone x Arnette Posty Fest sunglasses at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

— Biossance Ambassador Jonathan Van Ness celebrated the launch of The Clean Academy, in partnership with the Environmental Media Association in L.A.

— Saffron Burrows and Katie Couric attended a dinner for Alessia Antinori at Urban Zen in West Hollywood.

— Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard posed together at the Montblanc x The Webster limited edition writing instrument collection event.

— Wilmer Valderrama attended the U.S.VETS SALUTE Gala at the Beverly Hilton.

— Annie Lennox cheered on her daughter Lola as she performed at the grand opening of 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

— Bobby Berk attended the Bobby Berk’s A.R.T. Furniture launch event in L.A.

— Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary partied at Slate’s Celebrity Graveyard Party in NYC.

— Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis hung out with their Billions costars at Ainslie in NYC’s Williamsburg.

— Shay Mitchell showed off her newborn baby while wearing a Johnny Was kimono on Instagram.

— Kehlani enjoyed a Paloma cocktail at the Patrón Tequila Dia de Muertos Celebration at City Libre in L.A.