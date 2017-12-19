‘Silicon Valley’ Alum T.J. Miller Accused of Sexual Assault

T.J. Miller has been accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman while attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in the early 2000s. The Silicon Valley alum’s alleged victim shared her account in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Tuesday, December 19.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” claimed the woman, who asked to remain anonymous and used the pseudonym Sarah. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop … I couldn’t say anything.”

The website reported that the allegations were addressed by a student court at the university and have privately followed Miller ever since. Two contemporaries testified in the student court about “hearing the sound of violent thuds or seeing bruises” on Sarah, while three others said they comforted her after the alleged assault, according to the site.

Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, Lord, also provided a statement to The Daily Beast: “I attended George Washington University for undergraduate studies from 2000 until December 2003 … I had a romantic relationship with [this] woman, who spoke with me about T.J. Miller sexually assaulting her. At the time I believed the statements she made regarding the assault by Mr. Miller, and I continue to believe the statements she made are true. She was engaged in student conduct proceedings regarding the sexual assault, and I remember the emotional toll that the assault and the subsequent conduct hearings placed on her.”

According to Sarah, she began dating the stand-up comedian in the fall of 2001 after meeting in the receSs comedy troupe at George Washington University. She said she lost her virginity to him, and claimed several of their sexual encounters were initially consensual but turned violent.

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled of one alleged incident. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked. I was fully paralyzed.”

That same night, Miller “anally penetrated” Sarah without consent, she claimed to The Daily Beast, adding that he also allegedly penetrated her with a beer bottle. Weeks later, their relationship ended. She reported the alleged sexual assaults to campus police the following year. George Washington University was unable to comment due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

T.J. and his wife, Kate Miller, responded to the allegations in a lengthy statement to The Daily Beast. The couple claimed Sarah “attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations.” T.J. and Kate alleged that Sarah “was asked to leave” receSs “because of worrisome and disturbing behavior,” an action they claimed led Sarah to tell other students that she was going to “destroy” and “ruin” T.J. and Kate.

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter,” the couple said. “We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. … Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. … We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”

T.J.’s manager did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

