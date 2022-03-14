Offering her gratitude. After Simon Rex turned down an alleged bribe to lie about dating Meghan Markle, the actor received a sweet note from the Suits alum.

During an interview with The Guardian, Rex, 47, recalled being approached by the U.K. press to fabricate a relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, 40. “I was broke as f–k! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that,” the Scary Movie star recently revealed.

Rex later was sent a thank you letter from the former actress which reportedly read, “It’s nice to know there are still good people.” The What I Like About You alum has since framed that note in his California home.

The comedian previously opened up about getting an offer to share false stories after working with Meghan on a show in the past.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” Rex, who appeared on the 2005 series Cuts with the California native, told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in March 2020. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

The Red Rocket star turned down $70,000 because he didn’t “feel right lying” when it came to the royal family.

Meghan was the subject of numerous false stories from the British tabloids after she started dating Prince Harry in 2016. Two years after their 2018 nuptials, the couple announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties. In February 2021, they confirmed their decision to not return to their senior roles.

At the time, Meghan addressed how her mental health took a turn when the British press started to tear her apart.

“I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” she said during the pair’s CBS tell-all interview in March 2021. “I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. … I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Harry, 37, for his part, also opened up about exploring therapy after struggling as a member of the royal family. “It was a conversation that I had with my now-wife. She saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil,” he explained during an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2021.

