Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are offering a peek into their “dream home” in Texas, which is currently under construction.

Biles, 27, and Owens, 29, posed together in a sweet mirror selfie shared via the Olympic gymnast’s Instagram Story on Saturday, August 31. In the snap, the pair looked up at a seemingly mirrored ceiling in the new home.

Another photo showed the Chicago Bears safety holding Biles’ hand in front of a large black marble fireplace. “Building our dream home,” Biles captioned the snap. “So lucky to do this thing called life with you.”

Biles shared progress on the couples’ home build earlier this month via Instagram on August 22. “House meetings all day,” she wrote over a selfie taken during her busy schedule, which included overseeing landscaping, pool plans, audio and security systems and more.

She also shared a glimpse at her new kitchen, which features a sleek black-and-white backsplash and matching countertops. “So excited to make this house a HOME,” she enthused, adding, “A couple more months.”

The gold medalist first started sharing her home construction journey in September 2023. At the time, Biles’s only photo of the house was simply the base wooden framework and concrete foundation.

Biles is fresh off of a successful 2024 Paris Olympics run, where she won three gold medals and one silver in gymnastics. She finished second place in floor behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, but snagged gold for the individual all-around and vault finals, respectively. She won her third gold medal of the Paris Games as part of Team USA’s artistic gymnastics squad, which also consisted of Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

The Paris Olympics brought Biles’ Olympic medal count to 11. Whether or not she plans to add to that tally in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has yet to be decided.

“Is this my last? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike. I mean, I kinda nailed that one,” she joked during a press conference after she was awarded her silver medal. “The next Olympics is at home [in Los Angeles]. So, you just never know. But, I am getting really old.”

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after two years of dating. As for their future, Biles said earlier this month that she and Owens were “always” talking about having children.

“He would have had them yesterday if he could have,” Biles said during an interview on the Today show on August 6. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”