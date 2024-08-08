Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Posts Throwback Photo: ‘I Will Forever Look Up to You’

The bond between Simone Biles and her younger sister, Adria, is stronger than ever.

Adria, 25, shared a sweet throwback photo via Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, that showed the two as small children. In the vintage shot, a pint-sized Simone grinned while sitting next to Adria on a bench.

“The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into,” she captioned the post. “you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister.”

Simone, 27, added Adria’s tribute to her Instagram Stories, where she also posted a video of the sisters clinking glasses of pink bubbly. She is now the most-decorated gymnast in history after taking home four medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Adria is sometimes mistaken as Simone’s twin sister, but she doesn’t mind the confusion.

“It’s been funny to watch her go from normal Simone to famous Simone,” Adria told ESPN in 2016. “We do look alike, I’ll give them that. But … I’m a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart.”

The siblings were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, and raised in Texas, spending much of their childhood competing in gymnastics. Adria stepped away from the sport in 2016. Off the mat, she’s been dating softball player Janae Jefferson since June 2022 and earned a spot on the Shooting Stars, the professional dance team of the Houston Astros. She also appeared on the first season of the ABC reality competition series Claim to Fame.

On Monday, August 5, Simone beamed with pride while posing with her four Parisian medals in an Instagram post. (Along with her three golds, she won silver in the individual floor exercise competition.)

“More than my wildest dreams,” Simone wrote in her caption. Adria left an adoring message in the comments section, gushing, “proud is an understatement!! you resilient human being i love you.”

Adria previously recalled to ESPN that Simone “has always been fearless.” As “little kids, we’d stand on a railing on the second floor of our house, then jump off onto the couch down below on the first floor. She’d go first, and I’d follow. We were both gymnasts, so we were always trying things around the house. Nothing scared her.”

She continued, “In the gym, we’d often train together, and sometimes, when it came to trying a new move, she’d joke that she was going to die. It’s something all gymnasts joke about — the fear is real. But most of us don’t go and do it perfectly then! Simone was always able to go for it. If she felt fear, she never showed it.”