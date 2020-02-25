Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive: ‘I Survived’

Grammy-winning singer Duffy returned to Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, to tell fans and supporters she survived a horrific incident.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” the Welsh singer, 35, wrote in her post. “Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

She continued: “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that.”

Duffy, who hasn’t released music since 2015, began her post by saying that a journalist found her during her time out of the spotlight and inspired her to share her experience. “You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.”

She concluded by asking for privacy. “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

Duffy rose to fame with her 2007 debut studio album, Rockferry, which was certified Gold in the U.S. and 7x Platinum in the U.K., buoyed by the success of her 2008 single “Mercy.” The album was nominated for three 2009 Grammy Awards, ultimately winning the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.