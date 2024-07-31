Breakout country music star Megan Moroney is finally addressing those Morgan Wallen rumors head-on.

“I have so tried to avoid [this] in every single interview I’ve ever done,” Moroney, 26, admitted during the Wednesday, July 31, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “We’re here now, and time has passed, and all is well.”

When it came to the nature of their relationship, Moroney revealed that she “never exclusively” dated Wallen, 31.

“It was never a relationship. Here’s what I’ll tell you though, because I haven’t told anyone this ever,” the singer told host Alex Cooper, explaining that she met Wallen in 2020 — before the Covid pandemic. “We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we’re friends.”

Moroney clarified again that she and Wallen were “never officially dating,” but Cooper still wondered how the two musicians kept their former fling private.

“It’s not that hard. I feel like he’s a very private person,” Moroney explained, doubling down on the point that she and Wallen are “friends” now. “Because he’s such a private person, it just feels, like, awkward talking about it.”

It’s been widely speculated that Moroney’s 2023 single “Tennessee Orange” was written about Wallen, who shares 4-year-old Indigo with ex KT Smith, but she stayed tight-lipped about the inspiration.

“I will not say who my songs are about, ever,” Moroney shared on the podcast. “Will never name.”

While Moroney confirmed that she’s currently single — listen to her recently released album Am I Okay? for more tea on that — the singer did share some details about past romances that went awry.

“I moved to Nashville right after college, literally during Covid. That was a horrible time to move anywhere, but I was just dying to get after it,” Moroney shared, explaining that this story wasn’t about Wallen. “I dated a guy in Nashville. Well, actually we weren’t officially dating.”

She continued: “He had a whole girlfriend the whole time. I was with him every single day. He had a girlfriend. He wasn’t just cheating. … I could not believe it. He was, like, low-key insane though.”

Moroney did confirm that her song “Sleep on My Side” is about this particular man before recalling the direct message she got from aforementioned girlfriend. Moroney “of course” confronted him.

“I was like, ‘Literally never speak to me again. I know we’re not together, but we’re breaking up,’” she continued. “This man sends me flowers.”

Another layer to the drama? This ex was also Moroney’s date to a wedding with her whole family present.

“Wasn’t on purpose, but he accidentally met my whole family,” she added. “It wasn’t just casual, and he had a whole girlfriend.”

Moroney noted during the interview that the trials and tribulations of her love life has helped inspire all her music. She described a recent “fresh out the slammer situation,” referring to the Taylor Swift song of the same name from The Tortured Poets Department.

“There was a situation not that long ago where I did something,” Moroney recalled. “I texted my manager and I said, ‘We’re going to get a good song out of this. Also make me a therapy appointment for tomorrow.’”