Rising country star Megan Moroney is taking Us to the rodeo with her new PrettyLittleThing collaboration.

Moroney, 26, has joined forces with the fashion company on an edit of “flirty” and “girly” dresses, skirts, corsets and rompers that honor her “Georgia girl” roots.

“I wanted pieces that reflected clothes that I already wear and fit my style,” Moroney exclusively told Us Weekly after the the capsule’s April 30 launch. “PLT allowed me to pick pieces that reflected my own style and I love that it is affordable. It’s so fun matching with my fans. I love seeming them in the designs.”

Out of everything in the collection, Moroney said the Floral Applique Ruffle Bardot Top is “closest to what I wear on stage.” Her go-to outfit formula includes a “short dress and cowboy boots” almost always teamed with “big hair.”

In addition to celebrating her hometown with the line, Moroney told Us her style is heavily influenced by Dolly Parton. (We can assume Parton, 78, would approve of the Light Blue Wash Sequin Denim Crop Stop and matching Miniskirt. The campaign was also shot in Parton’s native Tennessee.)

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

In addition to making a name for herself in the fashion world, Moroney is growing in popularity when it comes to music.

At the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 16, Moroney took home the New Female Artist of the Year trophy, beating out Kylie Morgan, Hannah Ellis, Ashley Cooke and Kasisi Ashton.

Related: Every Red Carpet Look From the 2024 ACM Awards: What the Stars Wore Stars are rocking the red carpet at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas. The biggest names in the genre brought their fashion A-game to the Thursday, May 16, event, held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. We’re talking glamorous gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits and more. The 59th […]

“Oh my God! I am not OK. Wow. Thank you so much for the ACMs for this. … This award is for my fans. I know that the only reason I get to be on this stage is because y’all support me, so thank you so much,” Moroney said in her acceptance speech.

She was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Tennessee Orange” and Music Event of the Year for “Can’t Break Up Now” with Old Dominion.