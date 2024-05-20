Rising country star Megan Moroney is taking Us to the rodeo with her new PrettyLittleThing collaboration.
Moroney, 26, has joined forces with the fashion company on an edit of “flirty” and “girly” dresses, skirts, corsets and rompers that honor her “Georgia girl” roots.
“I wanted pieces that reflected clothes that I already wear and fit my style,” Moroney exclusively told Us Weekly after the the capsule’s April 30 launch. “PLT allowed me to pick pieces that reflected my own style and I love that it is affordable. It’s so fun matching with my fans. I love seeming them in the designs.”
Out of everything in the collection, Moroney said the Floral Applique Ruffle Bardot Top is “closest to what I wear on stage.” Her go-to outfit formula includes a “short dress and cowboy boots” almost always teamed with “big hair.”
In addition to celebrating her hometown with the line, Moroney told Us her style is heavily influenced by Dolly Parton. (We can assume Parton, 78, would approve of the Light Blue Wash Sequin Denim Crop Stop and matching Miniskirt. The campaign was also shot in Parton’s native Tennessee.)
In addition to making a name for herself in the fashion world, Moroney is growing in popularity when it comes to music.
At the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 16, Moroney took home the New Female Artist of the Year trophy, beating out Kylie Morgan, Hannah Ellis, Ashley Cooke and Kasisi Ashton.
“Oh my God! I am not OK. Wow. Thank you so much for the ACMs for this. … This award is for my fans. I know that the only reason I get to be on this stage is because y’all support me, so thank you so much,” Moroney said in her acceptance speech.
She was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Tennessee Orange” and Music Event of the Year for “Can’t Break Up Now” with Old Dominion.