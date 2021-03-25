Knowing what’s important. Although the current season of Sister Wives has focused on issues in Meri and Kody Brown‘s marriage, she is not letting it get her down.

On Tuesday, March 23, Meri, 50, shared a lengthy post via Instagram, opening up about the many positives in her life.

“I get that I’m in the public eye. I get that people want the best for me. I get that people have their own opinions about me based on their own perspective and life values. I get that I have supporters,” Meri captioned a photo of herself in the woods. “I get that I have haters. You want to know what else I get? That I know my worth. That I know my value. That I know what’s in my heart and my head. That I know what my convictions are. That I know I’m a strong and capable woman, capable of making her own decisions, not based on money, not based on religion, not based on feelings.”

Meri, who wed Kody, 52, in 1990 before he brought three other women into their marriage, continued, explaining that she is grateful for those who are compassionate for her situation.

“I hope you understand that each person has their own set of values and standards they live by. You have yours, I have mine. Just because mine are not the SAME as yours does not mean I lack in self love, self worth, self esteem, or make me a fool,” she wrote. “Yes these are labels many try to place on me on a daily basis, and I assure you, that is not the Meri Brown that you think you know. I know my value. I know my worth. That’s what you should know.”

Meri’s post comes days after Kody revealed during the TLC series that there is “nothing going on” between the couple.

“She interacts with the family for the holidays and birthdays. We get together once in a while,” he said on the Sunday, March 21, episode. “I see Meri once in a blue moon, but we quit dating.”

Last month, he reflected on his marriage to Meri, telling Us Weekly exclusively that they’ve “been in a very dark place for a very long time,” and they are “trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”

He added, “I hope that some communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”

Meri, for her part, shared with Us that while things could be better in their polygamous relationship, she is “at peace” where they stand right now.

