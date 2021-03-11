Not so fast. Meri Brown and Kody Brown disagree yet again.

While promoting upcoming episodes of Sister Wives in a Wednesday, March 10, interview with Us Weekly, Meri admitted that she doesn’t feel the same as her husband when it comes to their relationship lacking “value.”

“I did not agree with that statement then, nor do I now because I think there is value to it,” the reality star, 50, said of the comments her husband, 52, made during a February episode of the TLC series. “It’s always hard looking back over, you know, some of the not so good and not so graceful moments of the show.”

She said that Kody’s statement hurt her, but noted that she respected his right to feel that way.

“Honestly, it made me a little bit sad when I saw that was where he was, but at the same time, that was where he was. And I have to honor and respect that,” she explained. “I can’t control what he thinks or feels. All I can do is show up as the best version of me.”

As for where Meri and Kody stand today, she told Us things could be better. “There is always improvement to be made, but I am at peace where I am,” she said. “I’m happy in my life.” Meri added that Kody has always been open and honest with her about her options in the relationship.

“He’s always said, ‘I am not going to be one of those people that are, like, “You committed to me, so now you have to stay. You’re stuck.’ … You are free to do whatever you want,”’” Meri shared with Us, noting that she did weigh her options several years ago following a catfishing scandal that played out on the show.

Meri continued, “I went through a time where I was considering what I wanted to do and I was considering all options and what that would look like. I can only speak to myself to make a decision in a dark time when you are in a place of pain or hurt or sorrow or whatever, it is not the time to make a decision. Even through that, I made the decision to stay. This is my family. Six years ago, my decision was to stay and figure it out. This is where I made the commitment. And this is where I am.”

That’s one thing Meri and Kody seem to agree on. Speaking with Us in February, the TLC personality revealed, “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time.” Still, he wasn’t ready to give up on their marriage. Kody, a practicing polygamist, told Us divorce isn’t common in his world.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,'” he explained. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at but I’m not in a place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that.”

He said during his interview with Us that he was hopeful “that some communication heals things.” Kody added, “It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”

The pair have been married for more than 30 years and share one daughter, Mariah, 25. He’s also married to Robyn Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi