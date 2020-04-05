Taking the right steps. After realizing their marriage isn’t where it should be, Meri and Kody Brown drive to Las Vegas to see a therapist during the Sunday, April 5, episode of Sister Wives.

“I’m very guarded about this. Kody and I, our relationship has been pretty rocky for a while and on occasion, we make the decision to address it and actually go see our therapist,” Meri, 49, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

The pair, who are about to celebrate their 30-year wedding anniversary, are honest about their relationship needing work — but that’s apparently all they’re communicating about.

“Meri and I have just soft-pedaled this for so long,” Kody, 51, says in the clip above. “Meri said, ‘Hey can we get a little deeper?’ I think she’s felt like we needed to make a step deeper into our relationship.”

The salesman added that the couple, who share daughter Mariah, 24, has been “scratching the surface” so they go and see their therapist in order to have more in-depth conversations.

“Honestly, its time,” he notes. “It’s time for us to actually take the temperature of our relationship.”

Upon arriving at the therapist’s office, Meri also hints at the fact that she’s been wanting to go more often — and is hopeful that will happen in the future, but doesn’t want to “push the situation” too much.

The doctor revealed that Meri and Kody’s file is one of her thickest — which could be a good or bad thing.

“Either there’s just not a lot of hope for us because this file is so thick or it just shows our persistence,” Meri says in her confessional. “[It’s] kind of ridiculous.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.