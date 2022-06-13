Next chapter! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is looking forward to “change,” she revealed while on a recent solo hiking trip, giving fans a sneak peek at all the beautiful scenery.

The 51-year-old reality star shared a picturesque shot of the Grand Canyon on Sunday, June 12 via Instagram, writing how “life throws little curveballs” in the caption and encouraging fans to “embrace the adventure.”

“This just makes me resolve to actually come spend a whole day out here taking in all the majesty,” she continued, along with hashtags #Arizona and #Adventure.

Meri is taking in all that nature has to offer as of late, embarking on another road trip without husband Kody Brown back in February. “In the car again for a quick road trip! I sure do love solo road trips!” the reality star captioned an Instagram selfie shared on February 27. “Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want! And the things I get to see are amazing too! The beauty of this country is truly magical!”

She again posted a series of snapshots via Instagram from Brian Head, Utah, on June 9, sharing how she finds “peace” while hiking in the mountains. “One of my most favorite things in the world to do is to spend time as close to the top of it as I can,” she wrote in the caption. “Always an adventure living my best life!!”

The independent adventures come amid various challenges the reality TV star has faced with Kody whom she married in 1990. The pair legally divorced in 2014 for Kody to adopt wife Robyn Brown’s children, but they remain “spiritually married.” However, in February 2021, the businessman exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Meri had been in a “very dark place” for a while.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,’” Kody told Us. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at but I’m not in a place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that. … If it’s not working for them, they can leave. Nobody’s going to be a prisoner here.”

Kody has also been spiritually married to Janelle Brown since 1993 and legally wed Robyn Brown in 2014. In November 2021, he and Christine Brown announced they were going their separate ways after more than 20 years together – a decision that made waves through the plural family as Kody reconsidered his partners.

“He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her,” a source revealed to Us in January. They also noted that Kody is “not happy with the other wives threatening to leave” and is “considering starting fresh with new wives.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!