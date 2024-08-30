Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown are on the move.

The couple, who have starred in the TLC series since 2010, have listed their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Flagstaff, Arizona for $1.65 million, according to a listing that went live on Thursday, August 29.

Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, purchased the home in 2019, one year after relocating to Arizona from Las Vegas. They’ve lived there with their two biological children, son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8, as well as Robyn’s three older kids, whom Kody adopted (son Dayton, 24, and daughters Aurora, 22, and Breanna, 19).

Built in 2007, the 4,476-square-foot house sits on a two-acre lot, “tucked away behind towering pines” and offering “unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views,” the listing reads. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the kitchen boasts a six-burner cooktop and a double oven, commercial-size refrigerator/freezer and a walk-in pantry. Other perks include a game room, new roof, extra-wide garage and a partially covered deck with views of the Flagstaff Peaks.

It’s unclear how this alters Kody’s plans to build five houses at nearby Coyote Pass, which the family purchased for $820,000 in 2018. They have yet to break ground because they still owe money on the land. There are currently no active permits on the property, according to In Touch.

Kody and Robyn are listing their house amid marital struggles that the upcoming season of Sister Wives will document. Robyn is the last of Kody’s four sister wives after his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown all dissolved over the past three years. In a teaser for season 19 of Sister Wives, released on Monday, August 26, Robyn accuses Kody of sabotaging their marriage.

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” she says in the trailer.

It’s not the first time Robyn has made that accusation. During part 3 of season 18’s Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in December 2023, she said, “He tries to [sabotage our relationship] and I have to stop him all the time.”

“We’re in different places about the bomb that went off on our family,” she added. “I’m in a major place of mourning, and he’s angry and he doesn’t want to [talk about it].”

Kody admitted she was right, and he was trying to sabotage their relationship to punish himself for his failed marriages.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.