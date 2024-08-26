Robyn Brown is the last wife standing of Kody Brown’s four sister wives, but she’s accusing him of “sabotaging” their marriage in TLC’s latest teaser for season 19 of Sister Wives.

In a teaser released by TLC on Monday, August 26, Robyn, 45, shares in a confessional interview that she believes Kody, 55, is “sabotaging [their] relationship.” Over footage of Kody chopping wood and riding his bike around Flagstaff, Arizona, Robyn can be heard saying, “I feel like the idiot that got left behind.”

At one point in the teaser, a flustered Kody declares to Robyn, “They have all betrayed me. I am out of my mind,” referring to his three exes: Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Later in the teaser, 52-year-old Christine, who was the first sister wife to leave Kody in November 2021, says, “I’m not gonna be friendly.”

After Christine’s split from Kody, Janelle, 55, made her exit in 2022, while Meri, 53, ended her and Kody’s union in 2023. Robyn and Kody, meanwhile, remain legally married. (Christine moved on with husband David Woolley, and the pair tied the knot in October 2023.)

Related: Where Do Sister Wives’ Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn Stand With Each Other? Kody Brown has captivated audiences for years on Sister Wives as the network explores his relationship with his three ex-wives and remaining wife — but do all of the women get along? Kody married Meri Brown in 1990. Janelle Brown and Christine Brown joined the family in 1993 and 1994, respectively. In 2014, Kody divorced […]

This is not the first time Robyn has accused Kody of “self-sabotaging” in their marriage. (The pair share two kids: son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8.)

“He tries to [implode],” Robyn said during part 3 of season 18’s Sister Wives: 1-on-1 tell-all special, which aired in December 2023. “He tries to [sabotage our relationship] and I have to stop him all the time.” Robyn also claimed that Kody had started picking fights with her after his other relationships ended.

“We’re in different places about the bomb that went off on our family,” she said at the time. “I’m in a major place of mourning and he’s angry and he doesn’t want to [talk about it].” During the special, Kody agreed that he was trying to tank his relationship with Robyn to “punish” himself for his failed marriages.

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking [at] this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman,” he said in December. “I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of s—t to manage the relationship.’”

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

In a previous season 19 trailer that dropped earlier this month, a frustrated Robyn confronted Kody about the issues in their marriage, saying, “I’m having a hard time feeling like [I’m] losing respect for you,” to which Kody replied, “I can’t even get it straight with you right now.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives will in part follow Kody’s three exes as they live solo lives for the first time. The new season premieres on TLC Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.