Sister Wives star Christine Brown has a hopeful message for her followers after her split from Kody Brown.

“Over the last few years, many people have reached out to me, looking for the courage to make a change,” Christine, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 7. Her post included a slideshow of Christine’s photos of herself before and after she ended her marriage to Kody. In screenshots from the TLC reality show before her breakup, Christine looks sad and beaten down, while her selfies after leaving Kody, 55, show her smiling and happy.

She continued, “❤️😭 Let this be the day that you step out into the uncomfortable, unfamiliar or even the scary. Change is scary. But we can do scary things. 💪❤️.”

The reality star also included the hashtags, “#empowered #makeachange #yougotthis #believeinyourself #positivechange.” The post was set to Pink’s song “Courage.”

Christine announced her decision to split from Kody in November 2021 after over two decades of spiritual marriage. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine and Kody share six children: daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Ysabel, 21, Gwendlyn, 22, and Truely, 14, and son Paedon, 25.

Her decision to leave seemed to spark a chain reaction among the other wives, with Janelle Brown leaving Kody in 2022. A year later, Meri Brown ended her union with Kody in 2023. Robyn Brown (the only woman to whom Kody is legally married) is the only sister wife left standing.

Christine, for her part, has moved on with husband David Woolley, whom she wed in October 2023. Their wedding aired on TLC later that year in a two-part special titled Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding.

Christine and Woolley, who first met on a dating app, took their relationship public on Valentine’s Day of last year and announced their engagement in April 2023.

“It’s just really an incredible thing to feel like you are loved more than anybody else,” Christine told People of her marriage to Woolley, 49, in February this year. “David loves me more than anybody else. I love him more than anybody else. It really is a powerful thing to know that you really have your person.”