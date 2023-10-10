Christine Brown and David Woolley were surrounded by loved ones when they said “I do” on October 7, 2023.

The Sister Wives star, 51, married Woolley, 59, in her home state of Utah with five of her and ex Kody Brown’s six children in attendance. The former couple — who split in November 2021 — share son Paedon, 25, and daughters, Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram, sharing more pictures from her nuptials. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

According to photos obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, Gwendlyn and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, were not on hand to toast the happy couple. However, pictures reveal that sister wife Janelle Brown — who announced her separation from Kody, 54, in December 2022 — was there.

Janelle, 54, and Kody’s six children — Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 — reunited with their extended family over the weekend to honor second mom Christine in her new marriage. As did Meri Brown’s only child, Leon, 28.

“Congrats to David and Christine on their beautiful wedding,” Savanah wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, teasing, “Ysabel and I looked too good not to take any pictures.”

Scroll down to see highlights from Christine and Woolley’s wedding day: