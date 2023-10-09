Christine Brown was all smiles as she exchanged vows with husband David Woolley — but just one of her Sister Wives costars was there to celebrate the romantic moment.

Janelle Brown joined in on the festivities at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, October 7. One day after the ceremony, Janelle, 54, shared a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery.

“Moab, UT in all its splendor,” she captioned an Instagram upload on Sunday, October 8. “Such a beautiful place, especially as the sun is setting.”

Janelle further toasted Christine, 51, and her marriage via her Instagram Story, reposting a video from the official TLC account. “I’m married!” Christine gushed in the clip, twirling in her sleeveless white wedding gown and sharing a kiss with Woolley.

Kody Brown and wife Robyn Brown did not attend Christine’s nuptials, nor did Meri Brown. (Robyn, 45, is currently Kody’s only spouse after both Janelle and Meri, 52, ended their respective spiritual marriages.)

The bride and groom, meanwhile, reflected on their special day via their respective Instagram feeds on Sunday, sharing photos from their outdoor nuptials. “I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love,” Christine wrote alongside her slideshow. “It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams. #marriedOctober72023 #blessedandhonored #loveofmylife #honoredloyaltrue #myking.”

Woolley, for his part, referred to Christine as his “unicorn,” adding that he felt “beyond grateful” to have celebrated the milestone with loved ones.

Christine was previously married to polygamist Kody from 1994 to 2021. The former couple share six children: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.

It’s unclear whether any of Christine’s kids were present for her and Woolley’s wedding, but Mykelti honored her mom with a sweet social media upload on Sunday. She reposted Christine’s wedding pics via her Instagram Story, adding a sticker that read “Yasss Queen.”

Christine’s departure from the plural family sparked tension among her sister wives, but she and Janelle maintained a close bond throughout the drama. During season 18 of the TLC reality series, which premiered in August, Christine even encouraged Janelle to move back to Utah, leaving Arizona — and Kody — behind.

While Christine’s friendship with Janelle has remained steady amid the family’s shakeup, her relationship with Robyn fractured even further. In a September episode of Sister Wives, Robyn told Meri she hoped Christine would “eventually open herself” up to being friends. Christine, however, saw the situation differently.

“If it bothered [Robyn] that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?'” she said in a confessional. “But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway. To be completely honest.”