Still sisters! Christine Brown enjoyed an adventurous outing with her fiancé, David Woolley — and fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown tagged along for the fun.

“We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding,” Christine, 51, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, May 21.

In the clip, Christine sat in the passenger seat of an off-road vehicle with Woolley taking the wheel. Behind them sat Janelle, 54, and her daughter Savanah, 18.

“Oh my gosh. … We seriously went vertical!” Janelle teased in the video as the group made their way through Utah’s Moab desert.

The former sister wives were all smiles as they reunited following their respective splits from Kody Brown. The Cooking With Just Christine star was the first to leave the plural family, announcing her breakup in 2021. Fans of the TLC reality series watched the blended brood grapple with the major change throughout season 17 as Christine prepared to move back to Utah. She left Arizona with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, 13. (The former couple share a total of six children together.)

Janelle, meanwhile, confirmed during the season 17 Sister Wives: One-on-One special that she and the Wyoming native, 54, were separated. “I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that part of our life is gone,” she said in a January episode. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. … He blew off our last anniversary. He just didn’t call me or anything.”

Kody remains legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014. Like Christine and Janelle, Meri Brown ended her spiritual union with the patriarch.

The father of 18 has largely stayed quiet about his relationship shakeups — and about the future of his plural family. Meri, Christine and Janelle, however, have been vocal about moving on.

Christine announced in April that she was engaged to Woolley after less than one year of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she gushed to Us Weekly at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The couple’s milestone came just two months after they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Janelle was nothing but supportive of Christine’s whirlwind romance.

“Hurray!!!” she wrote in an Instagram comment as the pair announced their engagement. She also reposted the news via her Instagram Story, adding an animated GIF that read, “HAPPY.”