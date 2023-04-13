From one sister wife to another! Janelle Brown sent her best wishes to Christine Brown after she announced her engagement to David Woolley.

“Hurray!!!” Janelle, 53, commented via Instagram after Christine, 50, announced the big news on Thursday, April 13. Janelle also reposted her costar’s engagement announcement via her own Instagram Story, adding an animated GIF spelling out the word “HAPPY.”

Earlier on Thursday, Christine confirmed that she and Woolley had gotten engaged after less than one year of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” the TLC personality told Us Weekly. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The reality star revealed in February that she had a new man in her life following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown. “So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine said in an Instagram Story at the time. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

Christine didn’t identify Woolley at the time, but days later, she went public with their relationship via Instagram and revealed his name. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she wrote in February. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Before her romance with the businessman, the Utah native was married to Kody, 54, from 1994 until their split in 2021. The duo share six children: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13.

When Christine married Kody, he already had two other wives: Meri Brown, whom he legally wed in 1990, and Janelle, whom he spiritually wed in 1993. In 2010, the Wyoming native had a spiritual union with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Four years later, Kody divorced Meri, 52, so he could legally wed Robyn, 44, and adopt her children from a previous relationship. At the time, however, he and Meri remained in a spiritual union.

After Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021, the Brown family patriarch lost two more of his sister wives. In December 2022, Janelle revealed that she and her husband had been separated for “several months.”

That same month, Meri confirmed during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that she and Kody had split. “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” Kody said in December 2022. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Meri, for her part, claimed that she and Kody never discussed a breakup before her husband announced that he no longer “considered” them married.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” the California native said at the time, referring to Christine’s choice to leave Kody. “He just made the decision.”

Meri noted that she would consider reconciling with Kody, but she didn’t think he would be “interested.” Janelle, meanwhile, said that she’s already moved on.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle explained during a January installment of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine.”