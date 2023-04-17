Never too late for love. Sister Wives star Christine Brown couldn’t be more excited about her recent engagement to fiancé David Woolley.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after,” the TLC personality, 50, captioned pics of herself flashing her new engagement ring via Instagram on Sunday, April 16. The couple announced their engagement after less than one year of dating on Thursday, April 13.

Noting that it’s “time to plan a wedding,” Christine went on to ask any fans who live in Utah to share their best wedding planning recommendations, from where to find the best “wedding cake” and “flowers” to where she should search for her wedding dress. “Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding,” she continued. “@david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my [sic] by my side.”

Christine’s upcoming nuptials come nearly three years since she called it quits with ex-husband Kody Brown — with whom she shares kids Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following her split from Kody, 54 — whom she married in 1994 — the Salt Lake City Community College alum revealed in February that she had a new man in her life. “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine revealed via her Instagram Stories at the time. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

She celebrated Valentine’s Day by making her and David’s relationship Instagram official. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” the Utah native captioned a slideshow of pics with the professional architect on February 14. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

David, for his part, gushed about the reality star in several Instagram posts of his own. “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” the businessman captioned a photo of Christine on Valentine’s Day. “When I took you to The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one [sic] special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king.”

Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that the couple had gotten engaged after several months of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tell me I’m beautiful everyday [sic],” Christine said in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Christine and Kody’s former sister wife Janelle Brown — who split from Kody in late 2022 — congratulated her and David by commenting “Hurray!!!” on Christine’s engagement post. Janelle, 53, later reposted her costar’s announcement via her own Instagram Story, adding a GIF that read “HAPPY.” (Sister Wives star Meri Brown also split from Kody in 2022. He remains married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.)