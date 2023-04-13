He put a ring on it! Sister Wives star Christine Brown is a fiancée after her boyfriend, David Woolley, popped the question after less than a year of dating.

Woolley got down on one knee, presenting Brown, 50, with a pear-shaped sparkler. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, April 12, that the bling appears to be 2.5 carats and is estimated to be worth $70,000. “The pear-shaped diamond on Christine’s ring adds tremendous character along with the intricate band that features different metal colors,” Fried explained. “It’s obvious that careful planning went into designing such a stunning, personalized ring.”

Brown gushed about her new chapter exclusively to Us on Thursday, which comes after her divorce from Kody Brown in 2021. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” she said. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The TV personality unveiled her romance in February, sharing via her Instagram Stories, “I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.” She made their romance Instagram official nearly a week later.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Christine was married to Kody from 1994 until their split in November 2021. The exes share six children together: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13.

Kody is currently only married to Robyn Brown after splitting with Meri Brown and Janelle Brown in December 2022. Janelle, 53, sent her best wishes to Christine, commenting “Hurray!!!” in the comments section of her engagement announcement. Janelle also reposted her costar’s engagement announcement via her own Instagram Story, adding an animated GIF spelling out the word “HAPPY.”

Kody legally wed Meri in 1990, and Janelle, via a spiritual ceremony, in 1993. In 2010, the Wyoming native had a spiritual union with his fourth wife, Robyn. Four years later, Kody divorced Meri, 52, so he could legally wed Robyn, 44, and adopt her children from a previous relationship. He and Meri remained in a spiritual union until their separation.