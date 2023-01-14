Spilling the tea! Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown claimed that he and his siblings were uneasy around their dad Kody Brown‘s first wife, Meri Brown, as a child.

Christine and Kody’s only son, Paedon, alleged during a Wednesday, January 11, interview that his dad’s first wife, Meri, wasn’t very welcoming when they were growing up.

“Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words,” the 24-year-old said during an appearance on YouTube Live with John Yeats. “Meri was not nice … Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

Paedon claimed that Meri’s behavior “moves so far past verbal” that “verbal basically stopped existing.”

The TLC personality noted that he isn’t the first of his siblings to speak out against Meri, 51.

Christine, 50, and Kody, 53, share six children, including Paedon and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. (The twosome called it quits in 2021, announcing their split in November of that year.)

Paedon pointed to one of Janelle Brown’s kids and his “sister” Maddie’s 2019 Twitter feud with Meri as further proof that his own recollection wasn’t unfounded. Maddie, for her part, claimed in since deleted tweets that an unnamed family member was a “monster” and an “abusive human.”

While Maddie, 27, didn’t specifically identify Meri as the person in question, her remarks came shortly after the businesswoman uploaded several social media posts about someone slacking off on her LuLaRoe team. Eagle eye fans noticed at the time that Maddie was part of the team.

Paedon, meanwhile, confessed on Wednesday: “I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri. No, we were never safe around her.”

The National Guard graduate further explained that it wasn’t until Robyn Brown told Kody about the drama with Meri that the patriarch started to see what was really going on. (Kody and Meri addressed their split earlier this month after hinting at their breakup during the December 2022 Sister Wives: One-on-One special.)

“I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes and because of that, I will never hate her,” Paedon continued.

He noted that because Robyn, 43, was in an “abusive relationship” in the past, she saw “the signs” that were allegedly visible with Meri and her treatment of the rest of the family.

“After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships,” Paedon said on Wednesday. “Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe.”

When asked whether Kody was ever abusive, his son insisted the Wyoming native never harmed him. He did, however, claim that Kody “stopped being safe” to be around when Paedon was between 12 and 15 years old.

Us Weekly has reached out to Meri for comment.