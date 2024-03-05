Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children.

The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life.

He went on to spiritually marry Christine Brown in 1994. Kody then legally divorced Meri in 2014 — but remained in a spiritual relationship — to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her three children.

As the group grew their respective families, Kody and Janelle became parents to six children: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

In December 2022, Janelle announced her separation from Kody after butting heads over their kids. The split came after Christine’s divorce in 2021 and ahead of Meri’s departure in 2023.

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of Kody and Janelle’s family unit: