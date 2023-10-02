Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown revealed that her relationship with Kody Brown has been severely impacted by their family turmoil — and she doesn’t know what will happen next.
“I feel very unsteady,” Robyn, 44, said on the Sunday, October 1, episode of the TLC series. “In all reality, Kody is even being different. I don’t feel very steady even with him.”
Robyn explained that throughout the family’s recent turmoil she has leaned on Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown. However, she was nervous of the future after Meri, 52, revealed during the episode that she was moving her clothing business to Utah and would be living there for longer periods of time. (Meri and Kody, 54, announced their split earlier this year.)
“Meri and I always have had this steadiness between the two of us,” Robyn explained. “And through everything that’s been happening, it’s like, at least I could go to her and look her in the eyes and say, ‘We’re here for each other right? We’re going to stick this out right? Let’s not give up, OK.’”
Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn confessed that Kody’s other wives leaving him had shattered her dream with her spouse.
“I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy,” Robyn told the cameras. “It feels like more and more that’s where it’s headed. I feel angry. I’m really angry.”
At the time of filming, Kody and Meri’s marriage was dwindling while his relationships with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown were over. Christine, 51, announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Janelle, 54, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated, and their split played out on season 18 of the series.
Meri, meanwhile, shared a joint statement with Kody in January, revealing that they decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage. Robyn, who legally married Kody in 2014, has stood by her partner’s side.
“I wanted to live plural marriage,” Robyn revealed on Sunday’s episode, which was filmed around the time Meri and Kody called it quits for good. “I’m starting to feel a little tricked. Or like, people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”
The tension between Kody and his estranged and ex-wives was evident throughout this week’s episode — and all parties confirmed that their dynamic had shifted.
“I think he’s vastly different than he used to be. He’s not the same person. I don’t know who he is,” Christine told Janelle, who agreed. “He’s vastly different. All of a sudden, it just doesn’t work for me,” Janelle added.
Meri, for her part, told the cameras: “This is not the happy, go-lucky, ‘everything is positive and well in the world’ Kody Brown that I used to know.” She later told Robyn she was “sad for him” as he continued to struggle with the new reality.
“He’s been very, very angry. He hasn’t been [who I married],” Robyn confided in Meri.
Kody, meanwhile, noted that the blame shouldn’t be solely on him. “I don’t think I’m the only one that changed here,” he said in a confessional. “I think Christine went, ‘This is not the life I want, I’m out.’ And Janelle’s just going, ‘Hey, this doesn’t work for us.’ We have all changed.”
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.