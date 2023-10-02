Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown revealed that her relationship with Kody Brown has been severely impacted by their family turmoil — and she doesn’t know what will happen next.

“I feel very unsteady,” Robyn, 44, said on the Sunday, October 1, episode of the TLC series. “In all reality, Kody is even being different. I don’t feel very steady even with him.”

Robyn explained that throughout the family’s recent turmoil she has leaned on Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown. However, she was nervous of the future after Meri, 52, revealed during the episode that she was moving her clothing business to Utah and would be living there for longer periods of time. (Meri and Kody, 54, announced their split earlier this year.)

Related: Look Back at Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn Brown’s Relationship From the Start Still going strong! Though Robyn Brown was the last wife to join Kody Brown’s polygamous brood, the pair’s bond has only gotten stronger since their wedding day. “She looked like a soccer mom,” Kody opened up about his first impressions of Robyn during an early episode of Sister Wives. “She had a van, three kids and was divorced. […]

“Meri and I always have had this steadiness between the two of us,” Robyn explained. “And through everything that’s been happening, it’s like, at least I could go to her and look her in the eyes and say, ‘We’re here for each other right? We’re going to stick this out right? Let’s not give up, OK.’”

Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn confessed that Kody’s other wives leaving him had shattered her dream with her spouse.

“I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy,” Robyn told the cameras. “It feels like more and more that’s where it’s headed. I feel angry. I’m really angry.”

At the time of filming, Kody and Meri’s marriage was dwindling while his relationships with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown were over. Christine, 51, announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Janelle, 54, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated, and their split played out on season 18 of the series.

Meri, meanwhile, shared a joint statement with Kody in January, revealing that they decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage. Robyn, who legally married Kody in 2014, has stood by her partner’s side.

Related: A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — but many Sister Wives viewers were shocked when nearly all his wives started to leave him. TLC fans were introduced to the Brown family in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

“I wanted to live plural marriage,” Robyn revealed on Sunday’s episode, which was filmed around the time Meri and Kody called it quits for good. “I’m starting to feel a little tricked. Or like, people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”

The tension between Kody and his estranged and ex-wives was evident throughout this week’s episode — and all parties confirmed that their dynamic had shifted.

“I think he’s vastly different than he used to be. He’s not the same person. I don’t know who he is,” Christine told Janelle, who agreed. “He’s vastly different. All of a sudden, it just doesn’t work for me,” Janelle added.

Related: Kody and Robyn Brown's Family Breakdown: A Comprehensive Guide Still going strong! Kody Brown‘s family has shifted significantly over the years, but his marriage to Robyn Brown has stood the test of time. The couple entered a spiritual union in May 2010. Robyn was previously married to David Jessop from 1999 to 2007, and the former couple share three children: son David “Dayton” and […]

Meri, for her part, told the cameras: “This is not the happy, go-lucky, ‘everything is positive and well in the world’ Kody Brown that I used to know.” She later told Robyn she was “sad for him” as he continued to struggle with the new reality.

“He’s been very, very angry. He hasn’t been [who I married],” Robyn confided in Meri.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kody, meanwhile, noted that the blame shouldn’t be solely on him. “I don’t think I’m the only one that changed here,” he said in a confessional. “I think Christine went, ‘This is not the life I want, I’m out.’ And Janelle’s just going, ‘Hey, this doesn’t work for us.’ We have all changed.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.