Janelle Brown is a self-proclaimed “independent” woman — but she confessed on the latest Sister Wives episode that she does miss a few things about ex Kody Brown.

“I do miss Kody. We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations,” Janelle, 54, told the cameras during the Sunday, September 24, episode of the TLC series. “I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him.”

Janelle doubled down on her comments, telling Kody, 54, directly, “I miss you honey. I just don’t know how to fix this. You and I have a tendency to be, like, you come back and forget all the hard stuff. I need something different this time.”

Related: Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship Timeline Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s plural marriage was anything but conventional ahead of their 2022 split. Janelle and Kody’s lives were intertwined well before they spiritually tied the knot in 1993. Janelle’s late mom, Sheryl Brown, and Kody’s dad, William Winn Brown, were married for years before William’s death in 2013, making the eventual […]

Kody, meanwhile, claimed during a confessional that Janelle is “not in love” with him, but rather lusts over his body. “I think she thinks I’m hot. I’ve got nice pecks and a great six pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” he alleged.

Janelle denied his claims, telling the cameras, “I’m like, whoa buddy, you’re way missing the boat here. There’s way more to a marriage than just physical attraction, and I feel like we’re in big danger here.”

Earlier this season, Kody and Janelle feuded over the treatment of their sons Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21. Kody’s lingering problem with the boys allegedly not respecting his COVID rules resulted into a blowout argument between the couple, and they ended up spending the 2022 holidays apart.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Family Photos With Their 6 Kids Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family,” Janelle said during a 2013 episode of […]

Janelle — who also shares Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18, with Kody — announced in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated” for a while.

“I am not being treated the way I deserve to be treated here,” Janelle said during Sunday’s episode, referring to Kody’s choice to stay away after their December argument.

Throughout the episode, which filmed in the new year, Janelle and Kody tried once again to make amends and move past their problems. Although Janelle admitted their second chat “went better than I thought,” she revealed she wanted to stay “separated” a while longer.

“Well, it went better than Janelle expected. I kind of thought we would reconcile right here,” Kody said during a confessional. “She’s like, ‘No, I’m enjoying my independence, this freedom, too much, so I want to stay separated.’ More in my mind it went well because I am deeply committed to never triggering again. Or becoming angry.”

Related: A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — but many Sister Wives viewers were shocked when nearly all his wives started to leave him. TLC fans were introduced to the Brown family in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

Janelle, for her part, told the cameras that her independence wasn’t behind her choice to live apart from Kody. It was his treatment of their kids — having ghosted their youngest daughter, Savanah, since early December — that caused her decision.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I don’t need a lot from him,” she said. “But when it comes down to [the fact that] he all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him … That sort of changes the cost benefit equation for me in this marriage.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.