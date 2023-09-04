On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown got into a screaming match as their relationship continued to crumble.

The former couple, who announced their separation in December 2022, accused each other of “gaslighting” on the Sunday, September 3, episode of the TLC series.

“I see the writing on the wall. This whole thing happened with Christine [Brown],” Kody, 54, said in a confessional, comparing his and Janelle’s demise to his 2021 split from third wife, Christine, 51. “I don’t want to be in that place with Janelle. It feels like Janelle’s been completely insensitive to that.”

During the episode, which filmed in December 2022, Janelle, 54, revealed that she was spending Christmas with their six kids — Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 — after Kody said their sons Garrison and Gabe couldn’t come to the big family celebration until they apologized for being rude to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Kody claimed he later changed his holiday stipulation and just wanted to talk to their boys about their lack of respect over his COVID-19 rules. “All I want to do is talk to them,” Kody said, before slamming Janelle for allegedly twisting his words. “I corrected that completely. You’re not representing very well for me. Stop representing for me.”

Janelle fired back, telling Kody he was “always flipping back on me.”

“It belongs on you,” Kody replied, insisting that because Janelle “didn’t support [his] stand when it came to COVID stuff” she allowed their boys to disregard his rules. (Gabe and Garrison chose to see their friends during the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in Kody not visiting them or their siblings to stay safe from the virus.)

“I’m supposed to choose between you and our children?” Janelle asked before telling the cameras, “I’m now being accused of what he just accused Christine of and a lot of what he accused Meri [Brown] of.” (Meri, 52, and Kody confirmed in January that they parted ways after more than 30 years.)

Kody doubled down on his lack of support claims, saying, “I’m tired of being gaslit by you,” to which Janelle replied, “You are gaslighting me. All this ‘I feel so pressured bulls—t,’ this is you saying, ‘I don’t want to do it, but I’m going to make it your fault.’”

Kody clapped back once again and told his second wife to “stop throwing me under the bus” and claimed Janelle “won’t take responsibility for [her] actions.”

Throughout the argument, Janelle claimed that Kody tried to make her choose between his strict rules and seeing their kids. However, by the end of the fight, she realized their issues were much deeper.

“I think you decided you didn’t want to be a plural husband anymore,” Janelle yelled at Kody. “You’re now pushing me out the door.”

Kody then questioned whether Janelle has ever had his back in their marriage. “I’ve seen what you’ve done. You made fun of me to the boys,” he said, asking, “Have you ever been a team with me? You coparent with Christine.”

Once Kody stormed out of the house, Janelle told the camera that it was “shocking” how fast things escalated. “It feels like Kody and I are no longer going to be a couple. It was that dramatic,” she said, revealing that less than one hour later she called Kody to “come pick up his stuff,” noting that she didn’t “want to see him.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.