Robyn Brown hasn’t always been on the best of terms with her fellow Sister Wives, but occasionally they find common ground in the experience of being married to Kody Brown.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, September 17, episode, Robyn, 44, and Meri Brown discover that they’ve both kept count of the number of days Kody, 54, has spent with each of his wives.

“I remember there was a time where it wasn’t so good [between us],” Meri, 52, tells Robyn. “And he kept telling me, ‘You’re getting all this extra time. I’m with you all the time and I’m with you more than I am Janelle or Christine, blah, blah, blah.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see it.’ So, I literally started keeping track, not of where he was, but when he was with me, and I was less than a third.”

Robyn, meanwhile, says it’s “really funny” that Meri used to do that, because she did it too. “There was, like, a month or two in Vegas where Christine was saying he was never spending time at her house,” Robyn recalls. “And I remember kind of going, ‘This is really weird. I feel like he’s just really not been here.’ And so I started tracking it, and yeah, I found the same thing, that he wasn’t with me as much.”

In a confessional interview, Kody explains that he did once spend about a month with Christine. “I had three other wives complaining,” he recalls. “But [Christine] quit complaining, and I said, ‘I’m just testing something, but I want to see if this person’s going to be happy.’ And it worked, but it was, like, literally the other wives got one day, two days out of a month. It was ridiculous.”

Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, confirms that there was once a month where her then-husband spent more time with her, but the blissful situation didn’t last.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s going to finally balance out his schedule. This is going to be super awesome,’” Christine, 51, tells the camera. “And then it went right back to where we really didn’t see him that often and it was only in the evenings. He just preferred to be over at Robyn’s house the rest of the time. For one month, I got him as much as Robyn got him the rest of the time — the rest of the 59 months. Because he was not at Janelle’s house either, and we all know he wasn’t at Meri’s house.”

When Christine began her spiritual marriage to Kody in 1994, he was already legally married to Meri and in another spiritual union with Janelle, 54. Robyn joined the family in 2010. Four years later, Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

At the time, Kody and Meri remained in a spiritual union, but they announced their split in December 2022 after Christine led the charge. That same month, Janelle also announced that she and Kody had pulled the plug on their marriage, meaning that Robyn is now his only remaining wife.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.