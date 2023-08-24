Sister Wives- Leon Brown Is Married to Audrey Kriss

Sister Wives’ Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss have been married for nearly one year, In Touch reports.

Brown, 28, and Kiss, 27, secretly wed on October 29, 2022, according to their marriage certificate, per the outlet. Leon — who is the only child of Kody Brown and his ex-wife Meri Brown — tied the knot at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Neither Leon nor Kriss have publicly confirmed their nuptials, but Leon hinted at the happily ever after in October 2022.

“It’s in these little moments that I feel life the most. It’s in the in betweens, the spots of unfinished-ness, the places where it’s so easy to get lost. That is where I feel the most alive, the most abundant in my humanness, in my mess, in the wholeness of my lived experience,” Leon wrote via Instagram alongside a series of snaps with Kriss just weeks prior to getting hitched. “I find myself most when I notice these moments most. I see the deepest glimmers of my fullest self in the liminality.”

Four months before quietly saying “I do,” Leon came out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, wrote goes by they/them pronouns, wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both).”

Meri, 52, celebrated her child’s public declaration, replying in the comments, “You are my sunshine.” Kody, 54, has not publicly spoken about Leon’s coming out.

Leon previously came out as a lesbian to their family on a Sister Wives episode in 2017. Two years later, Leon proposed to Kriss during the January 2019 Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Kriss, for their part, came out as transgender in December 2021. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared,” they wrote via social media at the time. “I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

Leon and Kriss’ 2022 nuptials came amid turmoil in the Brown family. Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, announced her split from the patriarch in November 2021. Second wife Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had “separated” months prior.

Meri and Kody confirmed their split in January via a joint statement. The pair were together for more than 30 years when they parted ways. Kody is still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri.